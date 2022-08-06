CLSA Downgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Underperform

CLSA cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.32. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

