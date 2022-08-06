CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 110,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.67.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $202.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

