CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 13.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $44,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $202.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.67.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.