Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Boosted by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 103,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $68.72. 2,002,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,768. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

