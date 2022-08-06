Coin Artist Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (COIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $161,840.59 and $71.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

Coin Artist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

