CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $22.91 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $22.91 million and $445,467.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00131676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00069003 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

