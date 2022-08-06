CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and approximately $461,010.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132310 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034272 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064822 BTC.
CoinEx Token Profile
CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.