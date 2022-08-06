Comparing FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) & Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics and FibroGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 FibroGen 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. FibroGen has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.94%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

48.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and FibroGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.74 $122.83 million ($1.01) -2.18 FibroGen $235.31 million 5.75 -$290.02 million ($3.04) -4.77

Ovid Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -37.03% -34.18% FibroGen -109.22% -109.09% -35.42%

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats FibroGen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815 for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Phase III trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

