CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 5,020 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault bought 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 109,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $796,232.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,868,853 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,561.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 206,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,858 in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

