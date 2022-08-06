ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 51,757 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. 5,848,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

