Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.28 on October 11th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$18.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2,150.51. 44,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,749. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,793.93 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,964.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,048.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Software Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,407.14.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.