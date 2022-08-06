Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$15.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81), reports. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,150.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,964.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,048.21. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,793.93 and a one year high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.57 billion and a PE ratio of 85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSU. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,407.14.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

