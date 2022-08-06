CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $37.22 million and $71,675.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064327 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

