ConvaTec Group Plc (CTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CTEC stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,812.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253 ($3.10).

Insider Buying and Selling

About ConvaTec Group

In other news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

