Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.14.

Copa Trading Down 0.6 %

Copa stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.09 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Copa by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 22,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

