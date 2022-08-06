CorionX Reaches Market Cap of $53,616.36 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. CorionX has a total market cap of $53,616.36 and $70,218.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00131784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00069201 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx.

CorionX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

