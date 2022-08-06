Cormark Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$17.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.81.

AAV stock opened at C$10.87 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.93.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

