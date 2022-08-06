Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $207.68. 2,758,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $210.13.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.