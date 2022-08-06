Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

