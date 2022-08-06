CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

