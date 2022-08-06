Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $560.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $540.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $515.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

