Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 5,018 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87.

Coupa Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $76.50 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.