Covesting Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $14,901.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00131676 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033650 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00069003 BTC.
About Covesting
Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.
Covesting Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.
