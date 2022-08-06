Cowen Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $265.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.38.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

