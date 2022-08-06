Cowen Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $11.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOUT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

