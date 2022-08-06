CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $102,373.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

