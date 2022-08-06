Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

