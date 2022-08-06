Cred Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Cred has a market cap of $1.33 million and $80,755.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132710 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033929 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.
Cred Coin Profile
Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars.
