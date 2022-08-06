Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 575 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.05) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

HSBC Price Performance

LON HSBA opened at GBX 541.90 ($6.64) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of £108.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 967.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 520.15.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

