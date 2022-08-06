Credits (CS) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $1.68 million and $16,126.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

