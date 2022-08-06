Credits Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Credits has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $37,487.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.