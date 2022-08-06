Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Benchmark

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Criteo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

