Critical Review: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.41 $74.05 million $5.94 15.99 Peraso $5.68 million 9.12 -$10.91 million ($0.44) -5.45

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 9.12% 15.74% 6.91% Peraso -92.34% -47.19% -42.03%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares OSI Systems and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

OSI Systems currently has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given OSI Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Peraso.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Peraso on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

