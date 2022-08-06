Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.30 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crocs by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crocs by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

