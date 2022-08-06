CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,340 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. 2,750,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.