Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $178.40 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

