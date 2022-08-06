Crowny Hits One Day Trading Volume of $107,057.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $828,406.63 and $107,057.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 147.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00634583 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.