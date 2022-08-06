CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $317,828.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00669610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

