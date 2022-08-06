CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $317,828.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00669610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016385 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.
CryptoFlow Coin Trading
