CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.13 million.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. 130,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,517. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTS. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

