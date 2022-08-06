Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $373.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

