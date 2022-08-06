Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

