Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 970,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,547. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michelle Mackay purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.