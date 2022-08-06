Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cutera has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Insider Activity at Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Cutera’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.