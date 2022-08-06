CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $64,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

