CyberFi Token (CFi) Hits Market Capitalization of $998,225.22

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. CyberFi Token has a market cap of $998,225.22 and approximately $21,136.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CyberFi Token Coin Profile

CyberFi Token (CRYPTO:CFi) is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,050,000 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it.

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

