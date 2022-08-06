CyberVein Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $48,051.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

