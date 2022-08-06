Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $225,450 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

USNA opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

