Cypress Capital LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 202,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of DLX opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

