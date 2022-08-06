Cypress Capital LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

