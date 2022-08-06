Cypress Capital LLC Buys 518 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

